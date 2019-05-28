New Delhi: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday released an official statement which was an appeal to the Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation offer. Notably, Rahul had offered to resign on May 25 after his party’s humiliating defeat in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. The resignation offer was made during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which had unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.

Earlier in the day, while commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s offer, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his decision would be suicidal for the Congress party and for all the social and political forces battling against the Sangh Parivar.

“Rahul’s offer to resign suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India,” the former Bihar CM had said.

Amid reports that Gandhi was firm on quitting, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin also requested the Congress president on Tuesday not to step down from his post. Though the Congress party has suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, “you have won the hearts of the people”, said Stalin to Gandhi over the phone.

Meanwhile, Party general secretary K C Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier held discussions at the residence of the Congress chief, who is adamant on having a non-Gandhi installed as the party head. With senior party leaders trying to convince Rahul not to resign, Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari after meeting the former said, “Instead of resigning, he should seek resignations of leaders at all levels and restructure the party.

(With agency inputs)