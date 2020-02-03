New Delhi: A day after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde called Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle a ‘drama,’ senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on Hegde’s ‘objectionable’ remarks.

“They are disparaging the national movement. If PM Modi and the BJP government are sincere about 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that PM Modi comes to Parliament and clarifies his position,” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Saying that the BJP is practising politics of violence and polarisation, Anand Sharma said that the desperate BJP has inflicted deep wounds on the soul of the country just to get votes during elections.

“They are desperate for elections and only to get some votes, they are inflicting deep wounds on the soul of India and moreover, the BJP is practising the politics of violence and polarisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, parry sources at the BJP reveal that Hegde’s swipe at Mahatma Gandhi has irked the top party leadership and as per updates, he may be asked to apologise.

The development comes after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday slammed Mahatma Gandhi, calling the freedom struggle led by him a ‘drama’.

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, Hegde questioned as to how ‘such people’ come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

“None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he had said.

Saying that the Britishers gave independence out of frustration, he said his blood boils when he reads history.