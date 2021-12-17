Bengaluru: Amid the massive outrage over the remarks of Congress legislators KR Ramesh Kumar about rape, party’s Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar on Friday issued an apology to “all women” in the state and said he will “ensure words like these are never repeated”. Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar said as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he is deeply saddened that such words were uttered by a Congress MLA.Also Read - 9 Years After Delhi Gangrape: Nirbhaya's Parents Still Sad, But At Peace Knowing Justice Was Delivered

“To all the women of Karnataka, I am sorry and I will ensure words like these are never repeated. The Congress party condemns the words spoken by one of our own legislators in the Karnataka assembly. The insensitive remarks against women are contrary to the values of gender equality the Congress party champions,” he said. Also Read - 'Will Choose Words Carefully': Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar Apologises For 'Enjoy Rape' Comment

The Congress leader said that while the party notes that the legislator has tendered an apology, the incident in the assembly is a “sign” that all of us men in politics need to do better to shed their “inherent regressive” attitudes towards women. Also Read - Nagpur Woman Fakes Gang-Rape Story To Marry Boyfriend; Triggers Massive 1000 Cops Search Ops In City

The apologies came amidst the growing backlash the Congress has been receiving after Ramesh Kumar, a former Assembly Speaker, on Thursday said, “There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are.”

This statement had created uproar in the country, with many senior political leader including Union Minister Smriti Irani and Samajwadi Party MLA Jaya Bachchan demanding his sacking as an MLA and protest in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Congress has tried to distance itself from the controversial statement. Party’s general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala issued a statement and said that Congress does not approve of such “insensitive banter” and noted that senior legislators should refrain from “such unacceptable behaviour”.

Earlier today, Kumar also apologized on the floor of Karnataka Assembly for his remark and said, “… I don’t want to be defensive. Whatever I have said last night, if it hurts anybody’s sentiment, I would like to apologize for the statement. I don’t have any ego issues. I respect everybody. We all are here to uphold the dignity of the Assembly.”

He further said he want to issue an unconditional apology to everybody who has been hurt by his remark, and quoted Chinese philosopher Confucius, saying, “To own a mistake ends up in a single mistake, to deny a mistake amounts to multiple mistakes.”