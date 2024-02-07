Congress Does Not Have Guarantee Of Its Leaders And Policies But Questioning Modi’s Guarantees: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha and said Congress does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning ‘Modi’s Guarantees’. PM Madi came down heavily on Congress and said the grand old party has been against Dalits, backwards, tribals.

Cong does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees: PM in RS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2024

“The Congress that didn’t give reservations to OBC, one who never gave reservations to the poor from general category, the one who didn’t consider Babasaheb for Bharat Ratna and instead kept on giving Bharat Ratna to their family members, they are giving us lessons on social justice today,” PM Modi said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

He said the Congress strangled democracy for power, dismissed democratically elected governments. Sayin that the Congress was aware of problems facing country, he said the party did nothing to resolve them.

“Look at the 10-year history of Congress, (India) was among the fragile five economies. However, look at our 10 years, we are among the top five economies. We brought the country out of this after a lot of hard work,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, “The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time…I would like to ask – who was inspired by the British?…Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India’s Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning…Who was inspired by the British?…Why did Rajpath had to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?…” PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha on Monday. During his speech, he said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats. “A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that ‘Abki baar 400 paar’. I don’t go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats,” PM Modi said. “We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women’s empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed,” he added.

