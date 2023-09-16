‘Whatever We Asked, He Gave’: Congress Dy CM Praise PM Modi, Later Calls It ‘Hospitality’

Modi acknowledged Singh Deo’s praise with folded hands and bowed head, and later, shook hands to thank him. PM Modi was in the poll-bound state to inaugurate rail sector projects in Raigarh on Thursday.

The Deputy CM began his speech by welcoming Modi, and said: “You have come here today to give something. You have given a lot of things to Chhattisgarh, and I trust that in the future too, you will keep providing us with more.”

Raigadh: While sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress veteran leader and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo recently showered praises on the BJP-led central government at an event in Chhattisgarh’s Raigadh. This was soon after PM Modi into the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and the Opposition INDIA alliance.

“In Chhattisgarh, we have seen that 1 out of 10 people have sickle cell and the kind of work that is being done by Centre for these people… In my experience, I have never seen any biases (from the Central govt). If we (state govt) have worked in the state and have asked for anything, they (Centre) have never refused to provide it”, said Deo.

“I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to welcome PM Modi on the soil of Chhattisgarh. The inauguration being done by the Prime Minister will definitely give impetus to the development of Chhattisgarh state. Various development works are being done through the Centre, in future also we will continue to work together in the fields of education, health etc.,” T S Singh Deo said.

BJP social media handles shared the clip of TS Singhdeo’s praise, with a question to Baghel: “When will you apologize to the people of Chhattisgarh for misleading them about the Central government?”

As the BJP quickly circulated the video of the two of them together, and the Congress struggled to explain Singh Deo’s remarks, the Deputy CM told The Indian Express: “There is a tradition of hospitality in our state. Things were said at a government forum keeping in mind the dignity of the Prime Minister. I did not want to get involved in allegations and counter-allegations at the platform. My statement was only related to the demands of my department.”

