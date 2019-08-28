New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out against Congress and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks on the Kashmir issue in wake of an Opposition delegation led by him barred from visiting the Valley.

Rahul Gandhi-led delegation of leaders from across party lines reached Srinagar airport on August 24, to review the situation on the ground- despite appeals from authorities to stay away. The entire delegation was then sent to Delhi from the airport itself.

Following this, Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday.”

It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PLwakJM5W5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2019

Reacting to this, BJP’s Prakash Javadekar held a press conference on Wednesday and hit out, “Congress has embarrassed the nation. Where did Rahul Gandhi get this info from? Kashmir is normal. Rahul Gandhi’s comment is being used as evidence/testimony by Pakistan in the UN.”

He asked, “Why did he go to Kashmir without permission? What was his purpose? Provocation? Congress should now apologize.”