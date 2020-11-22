New Delhi: In the aftermath of a poor show at the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress leadership has been encountered with severe criticism from its own party members hinting at an all-together failure of the Gandhis. While senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday denied any such leadership crisis, party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad was of another view. Also Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health Worsens; Efforts on to Revive Failed Organs

Holding firm on his belief, Salman Khurshid told news agency PTI that all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was “apparent to anyone who is not blind”. Also Read - Five Years of Rigorous Imprisonment, Cognisable Offence: BJP-ruled States Take Lead in Undertaking Stringent Laws Against 'Love Jihad' | Explained

“The leadership listens to me, I am given an opportunity, they (those criticising in the media) are given an opportunity, where does this thing come from that the leadership is not listening,” he said. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Sets Up Panel on Economic, Foreign Affairs & National Security; Manmohan Singh Part of All 3

Meanwhile, Congress leader Azad said, “I’m giving a clean chit to Gandhis due to COVID pandemic as they can’t do much right now. There’s no change in our demands. They’ve agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party.”

“Our party’s structure has collapsed. We need to rebuild our structure & then if any leader is elected in that structure, it will work. But saying that just by changing the leader, we’ll win Bihar, UP, MP etc. is wrong. That will happen once we change the system.

“Be it our party or any other, the culture of sycophancy has become the main reason for the party’s death as well as the downfall of leaders. We should stay away from this culture at all levels. Politics is a penance. Shame on those who join politics for enjoyment & money,” Azad asserted.

The Congress leader went on to clarify that there was no rebellion in the party but a need for reform. “Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms,” he said.

In August this year, a group of 23 Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, had written to the Congress high command demanding elections in order to improve matters within the grand old party.

“Office bearers should understand their responsibility. If all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party,” the letter had read.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi continues to hold on to the Congress president after her son Rahul Gandhi refused to take the position.