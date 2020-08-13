New Delhi: A day ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called a meeting the Congress Legislature Party at his residence to discuss various issues of the parry. The meeting was attended by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs. Also Read - Rajasthan: CLP Meet Ends, Congress Vows to Bring Confidence Motion in Assembly Tomorrow | Live Updates

Soon after the meeting got over, party spokesperson KC Venugopal said that everything went well in the meeting. He said that the Congress family stands united, and it will fight against BJP's bad politics.

"Everything went on well. Now the Congress family is united, we will fight against BJP's bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha Congress party will stand unitedly," he said.

Apart from Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra were present at the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, the Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party’s primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi.