New Delhi: The tricolour flag of the Congress party fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party interim president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at AICC headquarters in the national capital. Even though it was awkward moment, Sonia Gandhi kept her poise and along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary, KC Venugopal displayed the party tricolour in their hand briefly. Moments later, a Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party’s 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Following the incident, the hoisting ceremony was repeated after some 20 minutes, this time without any eventuality. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters to mark Congress’ foundation day.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend greetings on party’s foundation day saying it’s a party that laid the foundation of our democracy in India.”We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy and we are proud of this legacy. Best wishes on Congress Foundation Day,” he tweeted. The Indian National Congress was formed on December 28, 1885, and conducted its first session in Mumbai (then Bombay) from the said date to December 31 of that year. Lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of INC