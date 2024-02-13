Congress Gets Hobson’s Choice From AAP On Seat Sharing In Delhi, Uncertainty In Goa And Gujarat

The understanding between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did shine for some time but there was no visible or feasible action.

The AAP expressed hope that a meeting will soon commence in Delhi.

Congress And AAP Seat Sharing: The Lok Sabha elections are just a few weeks away and the political parties are busy giving the final touch to the most advantageous alliances, both at micro and macro level. The Opposition’s much-talked-about INDIA alliance took off with great fervour but lost steam subsequently. The understanding between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did shine for some time but there was no visible or feasible action and it looked like they would go on their own as the AAP indicated that it would be contesting all the seats in Delhi and Punjab.

However, on Tuesday, the AAP offered Congress one out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which is much lower than the 3-4 sharing as reported earlier (3 for Congress and 4 for AAP).

Also, Delhi’s ruling party seems to suggest that the Grand Old Party is not in a position to win a single seat in Delhi as AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that even though the Congress does not merit even a single seat in Delhi, in the spirit of alliance, the AAP is willing to offer one seat adding that the AAP plans to field candidates in the remaining six seats in Delhi.

“You must have seen in the Delhi elections that the Congress party has zero seats in the Lok Sabha, zero seats in the Vidhan Sabha, and in the MCD elections, out of 250, only 9 seats have come to the Congress party. If you look at this data on a merit basis, the Congress party does not get a single seat, according to this data. But data is not important; keeping in mind the dharma of the alliance and the respect of the Congress party, we offer them one seat. So we propose that the Congress party fights on one seat and the Aam Aadmi Party fights on six seats,” he said.

Sandeep Pathak said that the candidate’s announcement is not being made today (Tuesday) and expressed hope that a meeting will soon commence in Delhi and the conclusion of this meeting will determine the next steps.

“Today, we are not announcing the candidate. I hope that the meeting will start in the context of Delhi soon, the conclusion of the meeting will come out, we will all get on with our work and if the conclusion does not come out, then in the next few days we will announce the candidate on the six seats we are saying and we will start our preparation and our work,” said the AAP MP.

Meanwhile, in Goa, the AAP has fielded Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas from the South Goa seat. This seat is currently held by Congress MP Francisco Sardinha. The AAP has also named Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bhavnagar as candidates from Gujarat while Congress was considering the Late Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel for Bharuch.

(With ANI inputs)

