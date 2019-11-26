New Delhi: Following resignations of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, the Congress on Tuesday hailed it as a victory of constitutional democracy. Notably, in a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra today, Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister, shortly after Ajit Pawar stepped down from the post of Deputy CM.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “This is a victory of constitutional democracy.”

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Venugopal said that it was a not only a slap of on a failure of Devendra Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi.

They thought through horse-trading they can make Govt, Venugopal asserted.

Further, he said that there will be a joint press conference as well as a meeting of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP Tuesday evening. “In the meeting leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected,” he added.

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis took oath at the Raj Bhavan with Pawar claiming the support of all 54 MLAs of his party. However, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar countered his claims.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had won a combined 161 seats in the 288-Maharashtra Assembly. However, the Sena demanded the Chief Minister’s chair for a period of 2.5 years as per the ’50-50 formula,’ a demand that was rejected by the BJP. This prompted the Sena to enter negotiations with the NCP-Congress combine and the alliance had been sealed off before Saturday’s dramatic developments took place.