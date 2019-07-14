New Delhi: Congress has given the charge of Uttar Pradesh to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was handling east UP till now, said Zee News.

While Priyanka was roped in right before the Lok Sabha elections, the party managed to get just one seat out of the 80 in the state. Then party president Rahul Gandhi also lost from his traditional seat of Amethi and the only win registered by the grand old party was from Rae Bareli where UPA chief Sonia Gandhi had contested.

The party has anyway dissolved all its district committees in the state and has set up a three-member panel to look into issues that marred its campaign in Lok Sabha elections.

In fact, the decision to dissolve the district committees had followed review meetings by Priyanka and W UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal had issued a statement saying that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had approved the decision to bring in massive changes in Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

With Assembly by-polls for 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh around the corner, the Congress would be looking to revive its fortune. It has also formed a two-member team to oversee election preparation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the party is facing issues over a similar decision taken by the party chief, Sheila Dikshit. Recently, the block and district level committees of the party were dissolved. A couple of days ago, Dikshit went ahead and appointed observers for these committees. This didn’t go down well with PC Chacko, senior leader who is in-charge of Delhi, and also the three Working Presidents who are supposed to assist Dikshit.

While Chacko questioned Dikshit how she went ahead with appointments without consulting her, the three Working Presidents, Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav had also written to the high command, complaining how Dikshit went ahead with the appointments unilaterally.