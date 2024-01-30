‘Congress Has Become Non-Performing Asset, Liability’, Says THIS BJP Leader

"Congress is a sinking boat and no political personality is ready to sail in it," he said in Srinagar.

Congress Vs BJP: Former BJP MLC and party’s in-charge for Srinagar parliamentary constituency Surinder Ambardar on Tuesday ridiculed Congress as he termed the party as “a non-performing asset, a liability, and a sinking boat” adding that no political party will associate itself with it.

“The Congress had made attempts to create the INDIA alliance, but the Congress party has become an NPA (non-performing asset) in the country and has become a liability,” said former BJP MLC Surinder Ambardar.

Ambardar referred to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. He also raised the case of the then, and present Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who left the INDIA alliance and returned to the NDA on Sunday.

“Congress is a sinking boat and no political personality is ready to sail in it,” he said while addressing the media after inaugurating the party’s election office in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP on Tuesday inaugurated its election offices in all five constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambardar said the BJP believes that the elections are the biggest festival in the country and the party is celebrating it by launching election offices. “We have created 38 departments for the elections and made 38 convenors and 38 co-convenors. Those 38 departments vary from election office to social media to strategic aspects and will touch all aspects of the election,” he said adding that the BJP is looking to win at least 330 seats on its own in the upcoming general elections.

“For the NDA, the score will be over 400 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will score a hat-trick,” he added.

Ashok Koul, BJP’s general secretary (organisation) for Jammu and Kashmir said the INDIA alliance has broken away and many partners have left it.

“We have said it from the very beginning that it is not an alliance but a photo session. All those meetings were a photo session. As far as Kashmir is concerned, we do not see that any political party will enter into an alliance with it,” Koul said.

“There was a Gupkar alliance and now we do not see that as well. All of them will contest. The BJP will contest all the six seats, including Ladakh, and will try to win all of them,” he added.

Koul further said the assembly elections will also take place in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when the state was divided into two union territories along with the abrogation of Article 370.

“We will see to it that the assembly elections take place after the parliamentary polls,” said Koul.

(With PTI inputs)

