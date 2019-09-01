New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress for opposing the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Attacking the grand old party on the issue, the BJP President also said that the Congress has given up on “parampara” (tradition) of rising above party politics when it comes to national interest.

While lashing out at the grand old party, Shah also referred to the surgical strike by the Indian Army and the Balakot attack by the IAF, authenticity of both of which were questioned by the Congress.

He also included Rahul Gandhi’s support for the JNU students who allegedly chanted anti-India slogans, in his reference.

“They went and stood with those who chanted ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Insha Allah, Insha Allah’. They questioned our forces when they launched attack against Pakistan… Now they are objecting to Article 370 being axed,” Shah said at an event at Dadra, Nagar Haveli.

On the contrary, Shah said, the BJP has always risen above party politics when it came to national interest. He reminded the crowd how the BJP had supported Indira Gandhi’s move to free Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Moreover, Shah said that Kashmir has been “peaceful” with no incidents of death post abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley.

The Home Minister also inaugurated several projects at the SSR College in Silvassa.