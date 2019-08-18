New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday disowned his party’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and lashed out at them for ‘losing the way’.

News agency ANI quoted the former Haryana CM, ” When govt does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate #Article370, my party has lost its way, it’s not the same Congress it used to be. When it comes to patriotism & self-respect, I’ll not compromise with anyone. ”

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress in Rohtak: I was born in a patriotic family, those who oppose (abrogation of #Article370), I want to tell them “usulon par jahan aanch aaye, vahan takrana zaruri hai, jo zinda hai to zinda dikhna zaruri hai”. pic.twitter.com/25lS27CO17 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

With this statement, Hooda has joined the likes of Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi, Anil Shastri and Deepender Hooda who also voiced their support on the Centre’s move.

Recently Congress is learned to have issued a whip to all its members over taking a non-conformed stand on abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the government eased restrictions from the Valley following which over 50,000 landline services were restored, Section 144 was lifted from several parts, mobile internet services also resumed etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi said, “The government is yet to complete 10 weeks and we have provided speed to the development programme. We did not wait even a day to start our work. ”

“In this short span of time, we have taken important steps in every sector. Article 370 and 35A being revoked from Jammu and Kashmir is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel,” he added.