New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Bhiwani, Haryana and said that they have no idea where to begin from to campaign for the election.

Exuding confidence over BJP’s probable win with more than 75 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections that are set to take place later this month, Shah equated the Congress and its allies with termites and bashed the party for “shaking the democracy” of the nation.

“At the time of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi has gone off on a holiday,” he said and added, “The Congress party has opposed the surgical strikes, airstrike, Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370 from J&K. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what has his party done for the state?”

Bashing the Congress for their discouragement over the ‘Shastra Puja’ performed on first Rafale jet aircraft received by India, he said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed ‘Shashtra Pujan’ of Rafale yesterday in France. Congress did not like it. Is ‘Shashtra Pujan’ not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticised and what doesn’t,” he said, adding that the ritual was performed as per Indian traditions.

Shah’s comment comes after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit hit out at the BJP and accused the party for ‘saffronising’ the Rafale handover which was supposed to be a defence deal without any religious connotations.

Sharpening his criticism on the Congress by reiterating the abrogation of Aritcle 370, the BJP president said that scrapping the contentious article was no ordinary feat, “it is something that no other political party in the country has been able to achieve till now.” He further stressed upon the fact that the abrogation was about uniting the country rather than politicising it.

“Our jawans carried out a surgical strike in Balakot, killed Pakistani terrorists and came back without a single of our jawan being harmed. They took revenge for those jawans who had sacrificed their lives,” he further added.

Notably, the Haryana by-elections will be held on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24. Prior to the polls, the Chief Election Commissioner of India will also make a visit to the poll-bound state to review the poll preparedness.