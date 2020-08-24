New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said that the former left the Congress even as the party had given him ‘everything’. Also Read - Days Before 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Congress Veterans Welcome Ram Mandir Construction

“I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia – whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee – will leave the party and go away”, said Singh. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: No Place For Talents in Congress, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia on Pilot’s Removal as Deputy CM

The Congress veteran asserted that Scindia’s move has dented the credibility in politics. “People used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. I say that Congress has revived after he left”, he said. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'Sachin Pilot Too Being Sidelined,' Scindia Takes Opportunity to Mock Congress

Notably, his comments came on the day the ruling BJP claimed that as many as 35,843 Congress cadres joined the ruling party in the last two days of its three-day membership drive underway in Gwalior.

The BJP’s membership drive began in Gwalior on Saturday. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, state Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said, “As many as 35,843 Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP in two days in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia.”