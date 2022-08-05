New Delhi: Several Congress leaders across the country held protest against price rise, and unemployment and more than 60 Congress MPs were detained by the police. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah linked Congress leaders’ protest in black clothes to the party’s ‘appeasement’ politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.Also Read - Varsha Raut, Wife of Arrested Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut, Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Land Scam

Shah said everybody saw protests from Congress leaders of late in regular clothes they wore but they especially chose black clothes for Friday’s agitation as PM Modi had peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute involving the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed its ‘shilanyas’ on this day. Also Read - Prices of Potato, Onion, Tomato Contained Since 2013: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha | Top Points

Amit Shah says price rise only excuse

He went on to say that the issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses and added that Congress has chosen to express its opposition to the foundation-laying ceremony and the ongoing construction of the temple by protesting in black clothes. Also Read - Viral Video: TMC's Mahua Moitra And Her 'Louis Vitton Bag' Trend Big on Twitter. What You Need to Know

Over 60 Congress MPs detained

Earlier in the day, more than 60 Congress MPs, detained by the police during the party’s protest in Delhi against price rise and unemployment, were released after about six hours.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi were among the MPs detained and taken away from Vijay Chowk, outside AICC headquarters and other places in the national capital. Congress has opposed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said a total 335 protesters, including 65 MPs, had been detained under the Delhi Police Act in order to “maintain law and order” in the area. Intimation about detention of MPs/MLAs is being sent to the respective competent authorities, the police said.

Section 144 imposed in Delhi

The protesters were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse from the area, the police said. However, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, it said.

In the meantime, Amit Shah said he believes that the Congress has chosen August 5 for its strong protests in black clothes to show its opposition over the temple issue.

The home minister said Congress is not willing to drop its “appeasement politics” despite facing so many poll defeats.

He noted that Congress had been protesting on the issues like the Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise since Parliament’s monsoon session last month. What was so special today, he asked, adding that there was no ED action on Friday.

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets to protest against price rise and unemployment with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained by police for nearly six hours.