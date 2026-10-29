Congress Mega Rally: Will Delhi’s winter action plan pose challenges for supporters as restrictions kick in on November 1?

As per the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government's winter action plan, strict pollution-control rules will come into force across the capital from November 1.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Due to restrictions on vehicles below BS-VI standards entering Delhi from November 1, supporters of opposition parties coming to attend the Congress and INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan may face difficulties travelling to the national capital. It is important to note that Delhi’s winter action plan to combat air pollution will also come into effect on November 1.

Under the restrictions, vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards may be stopped at Delhi’s borders, forcing party workers to rely on alternative modes of transport. A large number of police personnel will be deployed at all Delhi borders from the morning of November 1.

The borders will be monitored round the clock. The Delhi Traffic Police will seek to ensure that vehicles registered with transport authorities in other states and falling below BS-VI emission standards are not allowed to enter the national capital.

A police officer said that most buses and four-wheelers bringing party workers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh could comply with BS-III or BS-IV emission standards. Such vehicles will not be granted any exemption, the officer said.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the Delhi government’s winter action plan, stringent pollution-control rules will come into force across the capital from November 1.

The entry of vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards will remain prohibited until February 28, 2027.

The Delhi Transport Department and Traffic Police have deployed 39 enforcement teams at the borders and toll plazas.

Buses and other vehicles will have to be parked in neighbouring states, according to the report.

The Congress and opposition parties’ mega rally, titled ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save Votes, Save the Nation) and ‘Delhi Chalo’ (March to Delhi), is expected to draw around 60,000–70,000 people.

The rally is being organised to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Some transporters have raised concerns over the arrangements, saying that most workers travelling from areas within a 250–300 km radius of Delhi would arrive by buses, tempos and private vehicles. They have questioned how these workers would reach Ramlila Maidan once the restrictions come into effect. A senior Delhi Police officer said that regular meetings are being held with the police forces of neighbouring states to coordinate arrangements.