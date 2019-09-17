Lucknow: After all six BSP MLAs switched over to the Congress party, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the grand old party, terming it “fraudulent”.

Mayawati tweeted, “The Congress party government in Rajasthan has once again proved to be a non-trustworthy and fraudulent party. This is a breach of trust as the BSP has given unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Mayawati, in a series of tweets, asserted, “Instead of fighting against its arch-rivals/organizations, Congress always works to hurt those parties that support them. The Congress is thus an anti-SC, ST, OBC party and has never been sincere and honest about the right to reservation of these classes.”

The former UP chief minister also accused the Congress of opposing BR Ambedkar’s humanitarian ideology, saying “that is why he had to resign as the first law minister of the country”.

“Congress has always been opposed to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and his humanitarian ideology. For this reason, Dr Ambedkar had to resign as the first law minister of the country. The Congress neither allowed him to go to the Lok Sabha nor conferred with Bharataratna. Very sad and embarrassing,” Mayawati retorted.

Reacting to Mayawati’s statements, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it was expected of Mayawati to behave this way. He, however, cleared that the Congress hadn’t put any pressure on the BSP MLAs, and that the lawmakers acted on their will.

“Congress is deceitful, broke 6 MLAs from BSP”: Such reaction from her is expected. MLAs considered the situation in state & feelings of the people, that is why they joined us, we did not put any pressure on them,” Gehlot said.

Late Monday, 6 MLAs from BSP joined the Congress, helping it attain a majority of its own in the state Assembly.

After the Assembly elections in the state, in which the grand old party emerged as the single-largest party but couldn’t cross the majority mark, these MLAs supported it, giving it the numbers required to form government in the state.

With this move, the Congress now has 106 seats in the 200-seat Assembly, up from its earlier tally of 100.