New Delhi: In another development, the Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to its Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh for defying party’s directives to not to attend the special session of Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Assembly. The duration of the session was 36 hours and it was organised by the state’s ruling government on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’ 150th birth anniversary.

The party has asked Aditi Singh to respond within 2 days. According to the Congress party, Aditi’s participation in the session was an act of violation of the party’s whip and an indisciplined behaviour. Ajay Kumar Lallu, the Congress Legislative Party Leader said, ” After the party’s decision to boycott the special session, a whip was issued to the members. In addition, the message was personally communicated to her despite which she defied the party line.”

Her unexpected appearance in the special session resulted in a demonstration by Congressmen outside her residence. The Congress workers in Rae Bareli took the act as an offence and demanded Aditi’s exit from the party. The demonstration was led by district president VK Shukla. Slogans like ‘Satta ki gode mein baithna band karo nahi to istifa do’ was loud in the aggressive demonstration.

While all these were happening, MLA Aditi Singh reportedly said to a leading news channel that she has received the show cause notice yet. She stated, “I haven’t received the show cause notice. They have circulated to the media and not bothered to contact me.”

Further, she was quoted saying, “UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu is not even answering my phone. And, what about Rajesh Singh and Dinesh Singh? Where is there show cause notice?” These two are also Congress leaders.

Notably, the Congress MLA Aditi Singh has previously also gone against her party and supported the current central government’s historic decision of scrapping Article 370 of the constitution, that granted special status to the then state of Jammu & Kashmir.