New Delhi: Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday.

While he has mild symptoms like fever, said the sources, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus.

Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.