New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday visited the family members of the workers who were killed by suspected terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha meets families of 5 labours from Murshidabad, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam (J&K), yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1CBls8mocz — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The Congress leader earlier in the day slammed the Central government for pursuing wrong policies which led to the worsening of the situation in the Valley. In a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Chowdhury said the Centre is keen on hiding the ‘real situation’ in the Valley.

Chowdhury, who is also a five-time MP from Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district, posted a couple of tweets — in Bengali on the intervening night of October 29 and 30. “Those victims are from my Murshidabad district. They believed (in) the government of India and went to earn a living in Kashmir. But they had to pay with their lives,” he had said.

Talking to reporters after meeting the family members of the victims, Chowdhury said he had also spoken to the Union home secretary and urged him to make arrangements to bring back the bodies and other labourers from West Bengal who are trapped in the Valley at this sensitive time.

As per latest updates, five manual workers on Tuesday evening were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The labourers, who were all from Sagardighi in Murshidabad, have been identified as Qamar ud din Sheikh, Mursaleen Sheikh, Rafeeq Sheikh, Nayeem ul Sheikh and Rafiq Sheikh, stated a report. Notably, a high alert has been sounded in the region in the wake of these attacks.

Earlier in the day, one civilian was killed, while seven others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Thaligaon village in Kumkari sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

The encounter began when Pakistani troops initiated firing in Machil sector of Kupwara along the LoC. Soon after the incident, all those who were injured were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical treatment, stated a report.

The incidents of attack on non-Kashmiris are happening on a day when a 28-member delegation of EU Parliamentarians is on two-day visit to the sensitive Valley.