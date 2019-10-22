New Delhi: Nearly four hours after former Finance Minister P Chidambaram got bail from Supreme Court in the INX Media case, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed his reaction on Twitter which left many users confused as to what exactly he wanted to say about the matter.

“Enlargement of @PChidambaram_INji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is irresistible,” Chowdhury said in a tweet. His post within no time received a number of amusing responses. However, he has neither deleted his tweet nor has issued any clarification yet.

Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is iŕresistible — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) October 22, 2019

While some Twitter users said his Google translation has severely gone wrong, while yet others said the Congress leader was trying to compete with his collage from Kerala Shashi Tharoor.

Here are some of the amusing Twitter reactions to his tweets:

Google translate gone wrong. Horribly wrong. — nihal mohammed (@theNihalMohd) October 22, 2019

His enlargement is irresistible? 😧

Stop watching porn in the afternoon! — Masuthivan™ (மசூதிவன்) (@Kumari_Nadu) October 22, 2019

Is baar jeet k kaise aaya ye pic.twitter.com/dUZOLrCXxV — Kaleen Bhaiya/Akhanda Nand Tripathi (@godoftrolls1) October 22, 2019

Kal tak to khana hazam nahi ho raha tha

Aaj 'enlarge' ho Gaya 😉 — Pandurang (@PandurangGanpat) October 22, 2019

Looks like something in Chidambaram got enlarged while he was in CBI custody. And it seems to have made him irresistible. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) October 22, 2019

What is he trying to tell us ????

Even Shashi Tharoor will find this difficult to decipher

Looks like only some one who is fully into GayP@rn will understand this love short lust story — Gaurav kr Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Gauravmtweet) October 22, 2019

However, this is not the first time that he has given such a perplexing comment on a crucial matter like of INX Media case. Days after the Central government scrapped Article 370, the Congress leader said that Article 370 was not an internal issue.

“You say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?” he said in Lok Sabha two months August.

In the same month of August, he also faced flak from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking off his shirt and daring the police to fire at him during a protest at a government office.

Coming back to INX Media case, the apex court earlier in the day granted bail to Chidambaram, saying the Congress leader is neither a flight risk nor is there a possibility of his absconding from the trial.

However, the chance of Chidambaram walking free on bail is not there as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already taken him into its custody in the money laundering case related to INX Media scam.