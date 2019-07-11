New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was elected as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Parliament, on Thursday. The Congress had proposed Chowdhury’s name for the chairmanship of PAC on July 9. As per tradition, the post for the PAC chairman always goes to a member of the Opposition.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a senior Congress party MP from West Bengal, as well as a Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the PAC has been chaired by renowned Parliamentarians like Mallikarjun Kharge, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jyotirmoy Basu, PV Narasimha Rao and R Venkataraman.

The PAC is the oldest parliamentary committee in India that examines revenue and expenditure accounts of the Central government. The committee along with the Estimates Committee (EC) and the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) forms the three financial standing committees of Indian Parliament.

The PAC and the COPU have 22 members each, with 15 from Lok Sabha and 7 from Rajya Sabha, while the EC has 30 members, all from Lok Sabha. All the three financial committees have fresh one-year tenures.