New Delhi: Police have charged a Congress leader in Delhi for hiding about his visit to Markaz Nizamuddin, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, last month. The leader, his wife and their daughter have tested positive for Coronavirus, NDTV reported. All three are currently admitted to Ambedkar Hospital. Also Read - 5 More Test COVID-19+ in Dharavi, 2 of Them Attended Nizamuddin Event; Total Tally Soars to 22

Notably, the Jamaat headquarters have emerged as the country’s biggest Coronavirus hotposts. Also Read - Coronavirus: All 93 Cases in Delhi Today Linked With Nizamuddin Markaz Event | Highlights

Further, the leader’ village Deenpur located in south-west Delhi has also been sealed off. Further, all villagers have been advised to stay indoors. Also Read - 5 Challenges of Nizamuddin Event And COVID-19 Controversy Linked to it

A case under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) Of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, has been registered against him at Chhawla police station.

Comprehensive surveillance and information gathering through rigorous physical verification and technical monitoring is being ensured to enforce the lockdown and home quarantine norms to contain the spread of coronavirus in Dwarka district, the police said.