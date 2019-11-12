New Delhi: Congress leader DK Shivakumar was again admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain. Shivakumar, who was released from Tihar Jail on October 23, was reportedly taking part in a number of events, which had adverse effect on his health.

At several occasions, the former minister had complained of chest and back pain. On November 1, he was admitted to a hospital following high blood pressure and low sugar level.

Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail after 50 days on October 23 on a conditional bail, granted by the Delhi High Court. He was in custody in connection with a case under the Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, filed on a complaint by the Income-Tax Department, which had seized Rs 8.6 crore cash from his flat in New Delhi in August 2017.

The Karnataka High Court on August 29 rejected Shivakumar’s plea for interim protection against arrest in a ‘hawala’ case. The alleged money laundering came to light after raids by the tax sleuths his premises in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and New Delhi on August 2, 2017.

Cases were filed against him and four others under sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shivakumar was a Cabinet Minister in the previous JD-S-Congress coalition government (May 2018-July 2019) and Energy Minister in the Congress government (2013-2018).

