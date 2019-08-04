Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar had filed a civil defamation case of Rs 204 crore as well as criminal defamation suit against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

“He is telling that I’m requesting Central Minister to help me in ED (Enforcement Directorate) and IT (Income Tax) cases against me and that I have said I will not stop BJP government to come to power. It has damaged my integrity. It has hurt me a lot,” said DK Shivakumar.

“I am a simple Congress legislator. I don’t do any backdoor politics or backstabbing. Today, when my integrity has been questioned, I have filed criminal and civil petitions in Kanakapura Court,” said Shivakumar.

The BJP MLA had claimed that Shivakumar lobbied with Union ministers to influence the ED and IT cases against him. He also went ahead to claim that Shivakumar had assured BJP top brass that he would not oppose the Party’s claim of government formation in Karnataka.

“He (Shivakumar) is exerting pressure on the Central ministers through someone to drop cases against him. He is said to have assured the Union ministers and the BJP President that he would not oppose the BJP forming government in the state. No one from BJP has invited Shivakumar to join the party,” said Yatnal, while speaking to media on June 23.

Earlier, Yatnal had also made headlines for his controversial statements during Kerala floods and against liberal intellectuals.

“In Kerala, people openly slaughter cows. What happened? Within a year, a situation like this (flood) arose. Whoever hurts the Hindu religious beliefs will face such consequences,” said Yatnal.