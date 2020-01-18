Ahmedabad: Hours after a warrant was issued against Congress leader Hardik Patel, he was on Saturday night arrested from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district for failing to appear before a trial court here in a 2015 sedition case.

“We have arrested Hardik Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow,” DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (cyber crime) said.

Earlier in the day, additional sessions Judge BG Ganatra issued an arrest warrant against Patel, after accepting the government’s plea against an exemption application moved by the Patidar leader’s lawyer. The prosecution told the court the accused intended to delay the trial by seeking regular exemption from appearance.

The court also observed that Patel, who has to be cross-examined in the case, was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay the trial.

On August 25, 2015, Patel was arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch following the violence that ensued during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad.

However, he was granted bail in July, 2016. The court had framed charges against him and other accused in the case in November 2018.