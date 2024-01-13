BREAKING NEWS: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Named INDIA Bloc Chief

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was on Saturday named the chairperson of the Opposition INDIA bloc, according to reports. The development comes as leaders of the INDIA bloc held a virtual meeting to review the seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

