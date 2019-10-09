New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday mocked the ‘Shashtra Puja’ performed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in France on the occasion of handing over ceremony of first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Invoking Indian traditions, the defence minister had performed a brief Shastra Puja (a custom followed during Dussehra) on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an ‘Om’ tilak and laid flowers and a coconut.

विजयादशमी ने अवसर पर आज फ़्रांस में किया राफ़ेल का शस्त्र पूजन।दशमी के अवसर पर शस्त्रों का पूजन भारत की प्राचीन परम्परा रही है। pic.twitter.com/f4TuEKkpwC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2019

“There is no need to do such Tamasha (Shashtra Puja) When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went and brought them while showing off”, Kharge was quoted as saying. He added that when the Congress was in power it had refrained from showing off its defence acquisitions like Bofors.

Mallikarjun Khage, Congress on Defence Minister officially receiving Rafale aircraft in France & performing 'Shastra Puja': There is no need to do such 'tamasha' (drama). When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went & brought them while showing off pic.twitter.com/ITM0IpSMw6 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

Notably, the Bofors scam had rocked India in the 1980s. It involved a $1.4-billion howitzer deal between Swedish arms manufacturer Bofors and the Indian government signed in 1986. It was alleged that the Swedish company paid nearly $9 million to politicians, Congress leaders and bureaucrats.

Meanwhile, while talking about the capability of the fighter jets, Kharge said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers will judge whether they are good or not.