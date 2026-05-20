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This isnt leadership, its a gimmick: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on gifting packet of Melody toffees

‘This isn’t leadership, it’s a gimmick’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on gifting packet of Melody toffees

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi over a Melody toffee gift, calling the gesture a political gimmick instead of genuine national leadership.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File)

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words amid PM Modi’s 5-nation international trip, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a new attack at PM Modi. In the recent development, the Opposition leader has said on Wednesday after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees. For those unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Parle’s Melody chocolates to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, the video of which went viral on the social media across the country. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said on PM Modi’s gift to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

What Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on ‘Melody’ event?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that an economic storm is raging but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

“This isn’t leadership, it’s a gimmick,” Gandhi, who is on a visit to his constituency Raebareli, said on X.

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‘Prime minister is laughing and making reels’, says Rahul Gandhi

At a time farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, shares ‘adorable’ pics, official talks later today

“An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!” he said. The Italian premier featured Modi as well in a video on the X.

“Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift — a very very good toffee,” Meloni said in the video as Modi shows a packet of toffees, saying “Melody”.

“Thank you for the gift,” Meloni said in her post.

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