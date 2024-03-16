Home

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Concludes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Mumbai By Reading Preamble of Constitution

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi concluded his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai today. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi.

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his much-talked-about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today in Mumbai by reading the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. He also paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial in Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai. The former Congress president was accompanied by his sister, who is also the party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in the Dharavi area, he reiterated the Congress’ promise of a caste census and asserted that poor women would get Rs 1 lakh every year in their bank accounts if his party returned to power.

At ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “…In the previous yatra, we opened ‘Mohabbat ki dukan nafrat ki baazar main,’ people told me that I walked 4000 km but I did not cover many areas- like, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Assam, Bihar and I should start another yatra. We began our second yatra from Manipur and in Mumbai, it comes to an end. This yatra does not end in Mumbai, it ends in Dharavai…In India, the fight is between skill and ‘dalaal’ (brokers), which means the skill (Dharavi) and dalaal (Adani), therefore, I added the ‘Nyay’ word in the yatra…” Watch: #WATCH | Mumbai: At ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “…In the previous yatra, we opened ‘Mohabbat ki dukan nafrat ki baazar main,’ people told me that I walked 4000 km but I did not cover many areas- like, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bengal,… pic.twitter.com/0LLT2WnO49 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024 “Dharavi is yours and should remain yours. Your skills should be honored, and this place should become a manufacturing hub of the country,” he said, referring to the redevelopment project concerning the slum sprawl awarded to the Adani Group. The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday. Gandhi will undertake a ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning. On Sunday, the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event. (With inputs from agencies)

