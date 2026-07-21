Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained near PM Modi’s residence amid protest

New Delhi: In a significant national development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained near PM Modi's residence. Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in th

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-detained-near-pm-modis-residence-8480069/ Copy

Rahul Gandhi detained

New Delhi: In a significant national development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained near PM Modi’s residence. Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday led a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding his resignation over the alleged police action against students who had been protesting peacefully. They were joined by several party MPs and leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who participated in the dharna. The Congress leader was detained at around 6:45 PM on Tuesday.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, protesting with Opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg, detained by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/mkctEgsybl — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi said that an attack on students was an attack on every Indian family.

“PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time,” Gandhi wrote, urging citizens who believed students deserved justice to join the protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence. He asserted that the voices of India’s students would not be ignored and demanded the resignation of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Prime Minister and the Home Minister must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth,” Gandhi said.