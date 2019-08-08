New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stated that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist in the rescue operations for his Wayanad constituency which is prone to landslides following the rainfall in the region.

Rahul said, “I am very concerned about the rainfall and landslide in my constituency (Wayanad). I have talked to officers there and also talked to the Chief Minister of Kerala over it. I will also take this up with the Prime Minister and request him for assistance.”

He was planning to visit his rain-battered constituency. However, he cancelled the plan as the Collector told him that his visit would disturb the rescue operations. “I will try and go there as soon as possible,” added the Congress leader. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, “The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging floodwaters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the grim flood situation in the state. He stated, “Earlier today I spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister, P. Vijayan, drawing his attention to the serious flood situation in Wayanad. I’ve also spoken to the collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram to review relief measures being undertaken.”

I request Congress workers & leaders, citizens & NGOs working in Kerala to help with relief operations in flood hit areas of Wayanad. I hope the State Govt will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who’ve been impacted by the floods. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

Commenting on the grim flood situation in most parts of Kerala, Rahul said, “I hope the state government will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who have been impacted by the floods.” The Congress leader also urged the party workers, leaders, citizens and NGOs based out of Kerala to aid with relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Wayanad.