New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who was last month removed as party spokesperson after he wrote an article criticising its top leadership, was on Tuesday suspended from the party with immediate effect for ‘anti-party activities and breach of discipline’. Also Read - Congress Removes Sanjay Jha as AICC Spokesperson 'With Immediate Effect' After Critical Article

The suspension was announced by the Maharashtra Congress in a press release, which said, “Shri Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline”. Also Read - 'We're All Vulnerable': Top Congress Spokesperson Sanjay Jha Announces he Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sanjay Jha has been suspended from Congress party with immediate effect "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline." pic.twitter.com/ZLIkHvyn0A — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The development comes on a day the party cracked the whip on ‘rebel’ Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot, removing his Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Notably, Jha, a COVID-19 survivor, has been tweeting in support of Pilot in the latter’s ongoing battle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent”, he had tweeted earlier today.

In his article for The Times of India last month, he had written, “The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling.”

“I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency”, he had written further in his article.

The article led to his removal as spokesperson of the Congress and, as it turned out today, suspension from the party.