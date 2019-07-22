New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had slammed US President Donald Trump over the attack on a Hindu priest near a temple in New York’s Floral Park. Besides, Tharoor also criticised Trump’s anti-immigrant policies that target innocents.

Condemning the attack, Tharoor took to his Twitter account and said: “When the US President targets immigrants and encourages chants of “send her back” at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY.”

1/2 When the US President targets immigrants& encourages chants of "send her back" at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received

reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

Tharoor added, “Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed, “this is my neighbourhood”. Thankfully this advocate of compassion and harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too.” The badly injured priest was later on admitted to a hospital.

2/2 Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed "this is my neighborhood." Thankfully this advocate of compassion & harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

The Hindu priest, identified as Swami Harish Chander Puri, was attacked by a 52-year-old man while he was walking down the street in his religious garb, reported a US media report. Meanwhile, police have arrested the attacker identified as Sergio Gouveia who screamed ‘this is my neighbourhood’ while assaulting Puri.

The brutal incident took place days after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to target four democratic congresswomen including Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born US citizen, asking them to “go back” where they came from.

“Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” Trump tweeted.

Moreover, Trump supporters raised slogans against one of the four Congresswomen, chanting “send her back” during a rally which took place later on.

(With Agency inputs)