New Delhi: The latest to join the bandwagon of critics to slam the BJP for proposing Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar was Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He on Friday came down heavily on the BJP for the move, saying BJP is planning to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar who is accused of conspiring to kill Gandhiji.

“BJP is planning to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar who is accused of conspiring to kill Gandhiji. BJP might also honour Godse with Bharat Ratna. I don’t know what’s happening in this country,” Siddaramaiah said.

— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Saying that Savarkar was the president of the Hindu Mahasabha, the Congress leader said he was one of the co-conspirators to kill Gandhi and was one of the accused in the case.

The Congress leader further stated that the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha supported the British and never took part in the freedom struggle. “The RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha never took part in the freedom movement. In fact, they supported the British,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prior to this, Congress leader Manish Tewari also slammed the BJP for the move, saying “Savarkar had faced criminal trial for the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. Kapoor Commission also investigated the charges. In a recent article, it was claimed that the Commission had indicted Savarkar. God save this country.”

Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP for the move and said the honour should be instead given to likes of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. “If you really want to give Bharat Ratna then give to freedom fighters like Sukhdev, Rajguru and Bhagat Singh,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The whole controversy erupted when the BJP while releasing the party’s election manifesto in Maharashtra, proposed the Bharat Ratna awards for Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Veer Savarkar.