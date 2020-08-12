New Delhi: Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said. Also Read - Sugarcane farmer dies while protesting over non-payment of dues

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief,” the Congress tweeted.