Haryana Congress leader Vidya Devi on Monday while addressing her party workers made a bizarre comment with has kicked off a controversy. Addressing a district executive committee meeting in Jind on Sunday, Vidya Devi said, “One should donate money, vegetables, ghee and liquor to further the farmers’ protests.” The meeting was attended by Congress MLA from Safidon Subhash Gangoli and other senior leaders. Also Read - Nikita, Shantanu, Disha Created Toolkit Document to Spread Misinformation, Conduct Digital Strike: Delhi Police

Interestingly, when leaders attending the meeting noticed that the event was being recorded by the media, they tried to stop Devi, but she continued with her speech and even justified why liquor should be donated. Also Read - Ex-BJP MLA Among 17 Arrested For Vandalising Restaurant on Valentine's Day in Bhopal

“The protests attract every type of people who require different types of amenities. Cannot we give liquor to the sick. We have to strengthen the andolan (agitation) in a different way,” Vidya Devi said.

“We will organise a padayatra in Jind district that will attract large crowds and will give a new direction and lease of life to the Congress. We lost our existence after losing the elections. The andolan was revived as the farmers have a strong will. Now, we have to run it,” she added.