New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Jha, suspended by the party last month after he wrote an article criticising the Gandhi family, on Monday claimed that around 100 party leaders, including MPs, have written a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking change in political leadership and 'transparent' elections in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

In a tweet today, he said, "It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MPs), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC".

It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 17, 2020

Notably, Jha’s tweet comes at a time there has been a clamour within the party for Rahul Gandhi’s return as the Congress president. The 50-year-old leader, who had taken over from his mother in December 2017, had resigned last July after the Congress’ second successive general election rout, and has frequently stressed that he won’t take back his resignation.

His resignation saw Sonia Gandhi return as interim president last August, after having led the party for 19 years-from 1998 to 2017.

In recent years, the Congress has been hit by severe infighting within its state units. This year itself, it saw Jyotiraditya Scindia shift to the BJP, resulting in the fall of its government in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath. On Friday, it was able to save its government in Rajasthan after convincing Sachin Pilot to end his month-long ‘rebellion’ against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot