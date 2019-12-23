New Delhi: The Congress party joined the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, by holding a satyagraha at the Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Top Congress leaders, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and were all in attendance for the mega protest.

With the protest in motion, senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and other party leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and AK Anthony were also seen at the venue.

Hours before the protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged students and youths to join his party’s ‘satyagraha’ against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of unleashing hate on the country.

Even as anti-CAA protests have rocked the country over the past week, and also turned violent in some parts, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has come under fire from some quarters for ‘not doing enough’ to protest against the Act.