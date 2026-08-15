Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge skip PM Modi’s Red Fort I-Day event for second straight year

The Congress has also stayed away from some other major events organised by the BJP-led government. The party did not attend the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the new Parliament building or its inauguration.

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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge skip PM Modi's Red Fort I-Day event for second straight year (Image: AI generated)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi did not attend the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, which were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second year in a row that the two senior Congress leaders have stayed away from the main Independence Day ceremony. Their absence has led to a political controversy, with the BJP questioning the Congress over the decision.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and has the status of a Cabinet minister, was given a seat in the second or third row at the event. Sources in the Congress said the seating arrangement was inconvenient for him as it would have been difficult for him to walk to the venue.

Kharge is expected to hoist the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters instead. The Congress leadership had also skipped the Red Fort Independence Day ceremony in 2025.

Rahul Gandhi’s seating row controversy

A similar controversy had taken place during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations. Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and has Cabinet minister status, was seated in the second-last row.

The Congress had objected to the arrangement and accused the government of disrespecting the position of the Leader of Opposition. The party had described the move as “pettiness” and said the government had insulted the office.

The Defence Ministry later rejected the allegations and said the seating plan was not aimed at Rahul Gandhi. It explained that the front rows had been kept for Olympians who were being honoured during the event.

Congress has skipped other government events

The Congress has also stayed away from some other major events organised by the BJP-led government. The party did not attend the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the new Parliament building or its inauguration.

The Congress also did not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony despite receiving an invitation. The party had said the event was linked to the BJP and was not a religious programme in the manner it viewed the occasion.

The latest absence of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from the Independence Day ceremony has once again given the BJP and Congress an opportunity to trade political allegations.