New Delhi: A meeting to decide the next Delhi Congress President would be held at the residence of Interim Party President Sonia Gandhi later on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant when Sheila Dikshit died on July 20. Reports had suggested that former Punjab minister and Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha were among the frontrunners to the post.

However, the party was initially waiting to first finalise the national party president. But Congress office-bearers refused to confirm any such development. Party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko had told media, “There is no such discussion in my knowledge. No meeting of PCC has taken place so far to decide on the Delhi Congress chief’s post.”

Sidhu, who has had a very public spat with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in whose Cabinet he was given Power, New, and Renewable Energy Resources after a reshuffle in June, resigned in July.

Shatrughan Sinha, a long-time BJP leader, switched sides to the Congress right before the Lok Sabha elections. He was upset with the saffron party for not giving him a ticket from Patna Sharif.

Among the Delhi leaders, five-time MP Jai Prakash Agarwal, former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely and Sheila’s son, Sandeep Dikshit, are also in the reckoning. Both Agarwal and Lovely have been part of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee in the past while Sandeep was elected to Parliament twice from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009.

The party, meanwhile, is yet to find a President with Sonia playing the Interim President. A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party.