New Delhi: As the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned a year older on Sunday, scores of Congress leaders, party workers and supporters across the country greeted her and tweeted warm birthday wishes.

Among the countless birthday wishes, was a tweet from her businessman husband Robert Vadra.

“Pri, Happy Birthday. Wish you the happiest year & a fulfilling one that completes all the tasks for the efforts you make & most importantly a healthy year, that keeps you safe & strong to reach out to all people who need you. Your family stands by you each day stronger,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the two of them.

Wish you the happiest year & a fulfilling one that completes all the tasks for the efforts you make & most importantly a healthy year, that keeps you safe & strong to reach out to all people who need you.Your family stands by you each day stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/rjDeBRrG3p — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) January 12, 2020

On the occasion of her birthday, Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight.

Speaking to ANI, youth wing leader said, “Our leader always works for the poor and underprivileged and hence today we have come outside AIIMS where people from all parts of the country come. We are distributing blankets to save them from cold.”

Happy Birthday Dear @priyankagandhi. May God bless you with a long, healthy and happy life. It's inspiring to see you fighting for the good of the country. pic.twitter.com/aHMkYpXWr5 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2020

His Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Happy birthday Priyanka Gandhi ji. Wish you good health, happiness and success.”

Wishing Priyanka Gandhi a long life, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha tweeted:

Happy birthday wishes to the bold, beautiful, courageous #priyankagandhivadra. She is a wonderful daughter, loving sister, super mom & a great wife. May you continue to work selflessly towards your commitments & shine in every field of live. Wishing you peace, happiness & a — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 12, 2020

My best wishes to @INCIndia General Secretary @priyankagandhi ji on her birthday. May you continue to lead with determination and compassion. #PriyankaGandhiVadra pic.twitter.com/Vyj0iJusLB — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) January 12, 2020

Best wishes to AICC General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji on her birthday.

Wishing her lot of success and great health in the years to come.#PriyankaGandhiVadra pic.twitter.com/adEub6OaKn — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) January 12, 2020

Happy birthday to you @priyankagandhi ji. You are the future of 🇮🇳❤#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/ioCqKWaN0y — Kᴀᴜsᴛᴜʙʜ Mɪsʜʀᴀ (@iKaustubhMishra) January 12, 2020

The "Perfect Leader" who is a brave challenger against fascism, injustice & communalism; a compassionate companion who stand for the poor, downtrodden & marginalized people – Happy Birthday

Thirumathi. @priyankagandhi ji#happybirthdaypriyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/KClCZflTc9 — harish (@harishcumar) January 12, 2020

Happiest birthday to one of my role models. One the kindest,strongest, most resilient woman I know , wishing you all the health & happiness. Love Always @priyankagandhi 🎂💖🌷#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi Vadra 🎂💖🌷 pic.twitter.com/DXVTzgz06Q — Monicka Vadera (@mvadera) January 12, 2020

There are very few leaders who make such a tremendous impact in such a short period of time. You are one of them. I wish that you are flooded with happiness forever and ever. My best wishes to you always. 🌸#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/VXSA9jq3JT — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) January 12, 2020

Best wishes to Smt @priyankagandhi on her birthday. May she be blessed with good health and happiness.#HappyBirthdayPriyankaGandhi@INCMinority@INCTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/uVUzZugeCR — Tamil Nadu Congress Minority Department (@TNCCMinority) January 12, 2020