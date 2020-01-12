New Delhi: As the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned a year older on Sunday, scores of Congress leaders, party workers and supporters across the country greeted her and tweeted warm birthday wishes.
Among the countless birthday wishes, was a tweet from her businessman husband Robert Vadra.
“Pri, Happy Birthday. Wish you the happiest year & a fulfilling one that completes all the tasks for the efforts you make & most importantly a healthy year, that keeps you safe & strong to reach out to all people who need you. Your family stands by you each day stronger,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the two of them.
On the occasion of her birthday, Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight.
Speaking to ANI, youth wing leader said, “Our leader always works for the poor and underprivileged and hence today we have come outside AIIMS where people from all parts of the country come. We are distributing blankets to save them from cold.”
Meanwhile, other leaders also took to Twitter to wish the Congress general secretary on her 48th birthday. Here are some of them:
His Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Happy birthday Priyanka Gandhi ji. Wish you good health, happiness and success.”
Wishing Priyanka Gandhi a long life, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha tweeted:
