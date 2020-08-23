New Delhi: Amid reports that at least 23 senior leaders of the Congress have written to interim party president Sonia Gandhi demanding ‘change in leadership’, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote a letter to her son Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to return as the national president of the party. Also Read - Change in Leadership: Willing to Step Down, Says Sonia Gandhi; Amarinder Wants Her to Continue | Top Developments

The development comes just a day ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, which is scheduled to take place at 11 AM on Monday and in which the issue of leadership change is likely to be taken up. Also, there are reports that the 73-year-old leader has already stepped down from her post and has asked the party to find a new president.

However, commenting on the ‘crisis’, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stressed earlier today that ‘Sonia Gandhi should continue as long as she wants to be in the post‘.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi returned as interim Congress president last August after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July that year after the party’s second successive general elections rout. Since then, a host of Congress leaders have urged him to return as the party chief, though he has, on a number of occasions, refused to take back his resignation.

Sonia Gandhi was the longest president of the Congress, leading the party for 19 years, from 1998 to 2017. Rahul Gandhi had taken over from her in December 2017.