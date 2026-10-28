Congress-led INDIA Bloc rally: 3000 cops, 150 AI cameras to be deployed; Rahul Gandhi gets special exit route at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Police is preparing a tight security plan for the Congress-led INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Around 3,000 police personnel, 150 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and special security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders are planned.

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Congress-led INDIA Bloc rally: 3000 cops, 150 AI cameras to be deployed; Rahul gets special exit route at Ramlila Maidan(PTI image)

Delhi Police is preparing a major security plan for the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, with roads around the venue set to be barricaded and strict checks planned to prevent protesters from moving towards restricted areas of the capital. The rally, which is expected to draw thousands of people from Delhi and other states, is part of the Opposition’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have also been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to police officers familiar with the arrangements, around 3,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue. Security teams will keep a close watch on crowd movement, while a separate evacuation plan will be ready for senior political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in case of an emergency.

The police have estimated that around 40,000 to 50,000 people may attend the rally. However, organisers have claimed that the gathering could be much larger.

150 CCTV cameras, temporary control room planned

To monitor the gathering, police plan to install nearly 150 high-definition and AI-enabled CCTV cameras at key locations around Ramlila Maidan. A temporary control room will also be set up to monitor live footage and guide personnel on the ground.

Many officers will wear body cameras to record their actions during the event. Police officials said the recordings could help establish what happened if complaints of harassment, excessive force or mishandling of protesters arise.

The venue will be divided into eight regions and 14 zones to make security arrangements easier to manage. Officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Additional DCP rank will oversee the regions, while Assistant Commissioners of Police will be responsible for individual zones.

Each zone will have additional police officers and personnel to manage crowds, conduct checks and respond to any untoward incident. Armed paramilitary personnel are also expected to assist Delhi Police with security arrangements.

Special exit planned for Rahul Gandhi and other leaders

Police have prepared a contingency plan to ensure that senior political leaders can be moved to safety quickly if a medical emergency, security threat or other serious disruption occurs.

One of the gates at Ramlila Maidan has been reserved for the safe movement of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Another gate will be used by other VIPs and senior officials from Delhi Police and central agencies.

Access to these gates will be restricted to people carrying valid passes. The remaining gates will be used for the entry and exit of rally participants, with additional gates likely to be opened if the crowd grows.

Visitors will have to undergo security checks before entering the ground. Police will use baggage scanners, metal detectors and hand-held screening devices, while two layers of security checks are planned to prevent prohibited items from being carried inside.

Officials will also monitor the movement of people near the venue to ensure that the gathering remains within the permitted area.

Protesters will not be allowed to march towards restricted areas

A key part of the security plan is to prevent rally participants from marching beyond Ramlila Maidan towards Jantar Mantar or other restricted areas in central Delhi.

The arrangements come after Delhi Police recently removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi have been named as alternative locations for demonstrations.

The change has taken place amid repeated protests by Opposition groups and activists demanding action over alleged electoral irregularities and calling for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Police have said the November 1 rally has been granted permission subject to conditions. The organisers must follow the approved arrangements, maintain order and ensure that the gathering ends within the permitted time.

Parking arrangements for people coming from other states

With people expected to travel to Delhi in buses and private vehicles, parking arrangements are being made near Rajghat and Mata Sundari College. Participants arriving in these vehicles may have to park at the designated locations and walk to Ramlila Maidan. Police officers have said that movement towards restricted parts of New Delhi will not be permitted.

Barricades and traffic restrictions are expected around the venue to manage the large number of people and prevent congestion. Commuters travelling through nearby roads may need to allow extra time for their journeys.

People attending the rally are advised to follow police instructions, use designated entry points and avoid attempting to move into restricted areas.

What is the Congress-Led INDIA Bloc protesting against?

The rally is part of the Opposition’s campaign against alleged voter deletions and irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have questioned aspects of the voter-list revision process and demanded accountability from the Election Commission. They have also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

The Election Commission’s role in maintaining electoral rolls has become a major point of political debate, with Opposition parties raising concerns about the process and the authorities defending the need for accurate voter lists.

The November 1 gathering is expected to bring together Congress leaders, other INDIA bloc parties, student groups and civil society activists.

Delhi Police says rally permission has not been withdrawn

The security preparations come amid a dispute over permission for the event. Congress leaders had alleged that police were creating obstacles to preparations for the rally.

Delhi Police has clarified that permission for the November 1 gathering has not been withdrawn. Officials have said that the necessary no-objection certificate was granted from the law-and-order perspective, subject to compliance with the prescribed conditions and any required approval from the authority managing the ground.