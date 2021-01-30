New Delhi: Congress leader Prakash Rathod was left red-faced after he was caught watching obscene clips on his mobile phone in the Karnataka legislative council. Though the videos captured by camerapersons showed that the leader was watching porn, he, however, defended himself saying that he was deleting ‘unwanted clips’ from his phone. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Incense Factory on Bengaluru Outskirts, Firefighting Operations Underway

"Usually we do not carry mobile phone inside the house, but I wanted to ask a question and hence was checking my phone. I realized that my storage was full and so I started deleting clips that were unwanted," CNN-News 18 quoted the Rathod as saying.

This is not the first time that Karnataka leaders have been caught red-handed watching porn inside Vidhana Parishad. In 2012, BJP MLA Laxman Savadi was caught watching a porn clip on his phone in the state assembly along with another minister, CC Patil.

Savadi, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, had denied watching obscene clip saying that he was “watching the footage to prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party”.

Yediyurappa's decision on the inclusion of Savadi was questioned by his close aide BJP MLA MP Renukacharya. "What was the necessity or urgency to induct him (Laxman Savadi) as a minister even though he lost the election?" Renukacharya had asked.