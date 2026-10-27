20,000 vehicles, 10-km of traffic jam, mega rally threatens 20 markets in Delhi, CTI appeals to Rahul Gandhi

The upcoming Congress mega rally in Delhi on November 1 has raised concerns among traders who fear the rally will cause traffic jams in 20 markets across Delhi due to the 1 million people and 20,000 vehicles attending the rally. Consequently, Delhi businesses have demanded the mega rally be rescheduled for after Diwali. The Chamber of Trade and Industry has written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding this matter.
Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the apex body of traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, today wrote a detailed letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, demanding that the mega rally of 10 lakh people proposed at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 be shifted to after Diwali.
CTI has also sent a copy of this letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and has demanded that he discuss the matter with the allies.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that yesterday Rahul Gandhi had sent an address to the traders on the social media platform, in which he made it clear that he will not rest until he holds a rally on November 1 during this peak Diwali season.
After his statement, anxiety and disappointment has increased among the traders of 20 big markets around Ramlila Maidan and an atmosphere of panic has arisen.
The CTI says the question is where will these 20,000 vehicles go and where will they be parked? There isn’t even authorized parking space for 200 vehicles around Ramlila Maidan. Twenty major wholesale and retail markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan will be directly affected.
The CTI clarified that Ramlila Maidan is surrounded by Delhi’s largest wholesale and retail markets. All access routes to Ramlila Maidan pass through these markets. The lanes of Delhi-6 are 10-12 feet wide, causing a three-hour traffic jam if a truck gets stuck.
1. Chandni Chowk (world famous market with 100 large squares)
2. Bhagirath Palace (Asia’s largest electrical market)
3. Khari Baoli (Asia’s largest spice and dry fruits market)
4. Sadar Bazaar (famous market of 40 thousand shops)
5. Chawri Bazaar (World famous for hardware and sanitary ware)
6. Kashmiri Gate (Asia’s largest auto parts market)
7. Nabi Karim (famous for leather and resin products)
8. Karol Bagh
9. Ajmeri Gate
10. Daryaganj / Kitab Market
11. New Road
12. Kinari Bazaar
13. Dariba Kalan / Jewellery Market
14. Fatehpuri
15. Lahori Gate / Machinery Market
16. Filmistan / Furniture Market
17. Paharganj
18. Ghaffar Market
19. Jama Masjid / Meena Bazaar
20. Red Fort / Lajpat Rai Market
21. New Market (Grain Market)
CTI has demanded that, in the public interest and for the benefit of traders, this rally be held after Bhaiya Dooj, November 10. If the rally is mandatory on November 1st, then it should be shifted from Ramlila Maidan to an open space like Burari Ground or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where it will not impact the markets. A rally of 1 million people on November 1 would bring business across Old Delhi to a standstill, resulting in losses of ₹10,000 crore.
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