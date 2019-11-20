New Delhi: Parliament often stands witness to many unparliamentary actions starting from hurling abuses on each other to throwing chairs etc. State Assembles are no exceptions. But in an unprecedented gesture, Odishan Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati blew a flying kiss to Speaker SN Patro as he was allowed enough time to talk about the issues faced in his constituency.

The Jeypore MLA, however, clarified that he did not mean to insult the esteemed chair and it was just a mark of gratitude. “I wanted to thank the Speaker. The flying kiss was a mark of my appreciation for him as he showed concern for the backward areas in my constituencies.”

“I am indebted to the Speaker for giving me the opportunity among the 147 members of the House to raise the first question,” Bahinipati told reporters outside the Assembly, as reported by PTI.

Watch the video here:

Taraprasad Bahinipati is known for his impromptu actions. Last week, he had reportedly asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the first day of the winter session, “Apana Khusi Ta? (Sir, Are you happy?)”

Patnaik had promptly responded, saying “Mu Bahut Khushi. (I am very happy)”

